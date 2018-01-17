Steelers part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley

PITTSBURGH -- Todd Haley is out as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team does not plan to give Haley a new contract, a source told ESPN. His deal was up after this season.

Quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, who has worked closely with Ben Roethlisberger for much of the quarterback's career, is expected to get promoted to offensive coordinator, according to ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen.?

Haley had a successful six-year run with Pittsburgh, helping the Steelers post top-10 scoring offenses in each of the past four years, the franchise's longest such streak since the 1970s.

Under Haley, Roethlisberger put up career numbers and Antonio Brown posted five straight 100-catch seasons. Haley also played a role in the draft evaluations of successful receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant.

But discord between Haley and Roethlisberger appeared strong. Reports from CBS and NFL Network highlighted growing tension behind the scenes, and the lack of cohesion bubbled above the surface when the Steelers struggled to execute on the goal line in the final seconds of a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15.