Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bicycle recovered

JuJu Smith-Schuster?will soon be reunited with his stolen bicycle.

Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-year-old?rookie receiver, posted Tuesday on social media that the bicycle he rides to practice had been stolen, asking, "Why people got to be like that?"

A man, however, turned the bike over to police in Mount Oliver, Pennsylvania, after purchasing it earlier in the day from somebody on the street for $200.?Mount Oliver Police Chief Matt Juzwick told The Associated Press that the man called from a bar about 11 p.m. Tuesday after realizing from TV news that the bike was reported stolen by Smith-Schuster.

The man who turned in the bike gave police a description of the man he bought it from and Pittsburgh police are hoping to find him.

Steelers teammate? Antonio Brown?offered to help find the bicycle, offering two tickets to a home game to whoever returned it.

Smith-Schuster, who is in the NFL concussion protocol after reporting concussion-like symptoms following Sunday's game against Cincinnati, uses the bike to get to practice. He lives about a mile away from the team facility and doesn't have a driver's license, but he plans to get one before the weather gets too cold.

Teammate Alejandro Villanueva said Smith-Schuster got his learner's permit on Tuesday, but "he needs a little bit of work with parallel parking" before getting his operator's license.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and The Associated Press contributed to this report.