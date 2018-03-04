Steelers scout wears T-shirt at combine to honor Shazier

Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak on Sunday dedicated the linebacker portion of the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine to Ryan Shazier.

Gorscak, who runs the 40-yard dash at the combine, was wearing a custom "Shalieve" T-shirt.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last December and won't play in 2018, general manager Kevin Colbert said earlier this week.

Shazier tweeted his appreciation for Gorscak's gesture on Sunday.

Gorscak gathered all the linebackers together before making the following speech to the prospects:

"We want to dedicate this group here, because you're the linebackers, to Ryan Shazier. We all know that Ryan had an injury right now and he's making an amazing recovery. He's making a lot of progress on his purpose," Gorscak said.

"The joy is in the journey and he's going through a journey and you young men are going on a journey also. Everything we do we want to remember Ry, because Ry blew this combine up and he was a first-round pick and he's an outstanding football player in our league.

"One thing I know about Ry Shazier, I'm not betting against him coming back. He's making great progress right now So let's remember him and his spirit, and we're going to get a lot of things done today in this group."