Steelers' Terrell Edmunds commits false start after draft call

PITTSBURGH -- Safety Terrell Edmunds committed a false start in his first moments as an NFL player.

Edmunds was so excited to get the call from the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 28th overall pick in the NFL draft that he rushed out of the restroom a little too early.

"I was in the restroom [Thursday night], using the bathroom, and I was washing my hands," Edmunds said Friday at his introductory news conference at the Steelers' UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I had my phone sitting on the sink. Coach [Mike Tomlin] called me. I was so excited, I just grabbed a paper towel real quick, dried off my hands, threw it away, my pants unbuckled still, just running out there talking to my parents. So excited."

One of his brothers told Edmunds to wait until the first round concluded before using the restroom, but Edmunds opted for a quick trip after the Seattle Seahawks drafted 27th. After he gathered himself and greeted his family, he bolted to the stage with "probably a 4.2" speed out of excitement, he said.

He was met with a surprise -- Ryan Shazier, who walked to the stage to announce the Steelers' pick less than five months removed from spinal stabilization surgery.

"Seeing Shazier out there handing me the jersey just made it even more crazy for me," Edmunds said. "It was an unreal moment."

Shazier called Edmunds later in the night to offer support.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went No. 16 overall to the Buffalo Bills, and Terrell's selection made them the first pair of brothers to be picked in the first round of the same draft. Older brother Trey Edmunds is a backup tight end with the New Orleans Saints.