Steelers WR Antonio Brown scores two touchdowns on first two drives of game

PITTSBURGH -- Now that's setting a tone.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown?torched the Miami Dolphins' secondary for touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards on the Pittsburgh Steelers' first two drives in Sunday's AFC wild-card game, his first career postseason scores.

The 62-yarder is the Steelers' longest postseason passing score since Ben Roethlisberger's 65-yarder to Santonio Holmes in the 2008 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Brown beat the cornerback on a slant route, then shook the safety and found nothing but open field.

On the 50-yarder, Brown's first score on a screen pass, the receiver took a jab step inside, then cut down the sideline as tight end Jesse James issued a crucial block on Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett.?

Brown became the first player since Randy Moss in 2000 to post two receiving touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single postseason game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Moss went for 53- and 68-yard scores against the Saints in the NFC divisional playoff. Brown's 119 receiving yards are the most in a first quarter of a playoff game in the past 15 seasons, and it more than tripled his 39-yard output against Miami in Week 6.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brown's 119 receiving yards in the first quarter are the most by a player in the first quarter of a playoff game since the Minnesota Vikings' Gene Washington's 120 receiving yards in the first quarter of the 1969 NFL Championship Game against the Cleveland Browns.

"It's not about stats," the 5-foot-10 Brown recently told ESPN. "It's about getting in that [trophy] hallway and doing something special."