Steph Curry gifts limited release shoes to Retrievers for Sunday's game

The UMBC buzz has reached the NBA following the Retrievers' historic win over No. 1 seed? Virginia?in the NCAA tournament.

Golden State Warriors star? Steph Curry?supplied shoes and "swag" for the Retrievers that they will wear against Kansas State?on Sunday, per the UMBC official Twitter account.

The school tweeted a photo of players opening boxes of limited release shoes and other gear hours before tipoff against the Wildcats.

Although UMBC said the shoes were "unreleased" in its tweet, the Curry 5's were available via limited release on Wednesday.

The movement in support of UMBC continues to grow after the 16-seed's first-ever upset of a No. 1 seed.

Before Friday's 20-point win over Virginia, top seeds had amassed a 135-0 record against No. 16 seeds.

Both UMBC and Curry are signed to Under Armour. Under Armour's six-year deal with UMBC expires this year, while Curry is signed to the apparel giant through 2024.