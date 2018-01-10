Steph Curry not available for Monday game with sprained right ankle, currently being evaluated

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is out for tonight's home game against the LA Clippers with a sprained right ankle.

Curry slipped and fell to the hardwood during the latter portion of shootaround Wednesday morning and is currently being evaluated.

Curry has played in five consecutive games since returning from a right ankle sprain. The two-time MVP is averaging 35.2 points, shooting 57 percent from the field and has drained 33 of 62 triples in that span while leading the team to an 5-0 mark.