Steph Curry nets season-high 45 points in three quarters as Warriors blow out Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- The? Golden State Warriors'?two-time MVP,? Stephen Curry, exploded for a season-high 45 points in a 121-105 blowout win over the? LA Clippers?on Sunday.

With Kevin Durant sidelined for his second straight game, Curry unleashed his offensive repertoire on the injury-riddled Clippers to secure his 28th 40-point game.

"He's been on fire," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Maybe the break was good for him. He's been amazing."

He was ultra-aggressive, shooting 11-of-21 from the field and 8-of-16 from behind the arc and grabbing six rebounds in 30 minutes of action. He has drained 28 triples in the four games since returning from his ankle injury, shooting 54 percent in that span.

He also went 15-of-16 from the free throw line, a career high for makes, with 29 of his points coming in the first two quarters.

"I just knew right away when I got free for a couple of 3s in the first quarter and when they went down, I started to get a rhythm," Curry said. "But beyond that, you just keep your head down and keep shooting, keep being aggressive, and that's really it."

The Warriors shot only 42 percent from the floor, and no starter scored more than 10 points.

"Other than Steph's performance, it was a pretty bad basketball game all the way around," Kerr said. "... There wasn't much energy in the building."

As Curry was knocking down shot after shot, the crowd started gravitating toward the Warriors as if they were playing at home.

The Warriors led by as many as 30 points. Curry was so hot that in the middle of the third quarter, he almost knocked down a left-handed 3-pointer while getting fouled.

"Honestly, I always feel like I'm hot," Curry said. "... When I'm out there playing, every shot you take, you feel like it's going in. Coming off of that injury, obviously, I got fresh legs, I got a nice rhythm, I was able to put some good work in a week and a half before I got back on the floor, and that's pretty much it."

It got so bad that late in the third, a super fan who goes by the name Clipper Darrell yelled, "Hey, Kerr, can you please take Curry out?" With five seconds remaining in the quarter, Kerr obliged, and a section of the fans surrounding Curry all at once screamed, "Thank you."

Curry would not play the duration of the contest.

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, who was sitting courtside, spoke to ESPN regarding Curry's heroics.

"He's a helluva player, a remarkable player," Mayweather said. "I'm glad that he's back from his injury. He put on a show with KD out. Golden State is still the team to beat.? Houston?is right there, but the Warriors are still the team everyone is chasing."

Golden State (32-8) swept its three-game road trip and has extended its win streak to four. Los Angeles dropped to 17-21. Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points off the bench.

Clippers power forward Blake Griffin left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a concussion from an elbow to the head by backup center JaVale McGee.