Steph Curry remains out as Warriors eye Game 2 return

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not play in Saturday night's second-round playoff opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the team is aiming for a Game 2 return on Tuesday.

Sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes that coach Steve Kerr informed the team Saturday morning that Curry would not be a go for Game 1 in Oakland.

Curry, for his part, said he feels great, with Kerr adding it is "very likely" he plays in Game 2.

Curry was listed as questionable entering Saturday's contest. He has not played since suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23.

On Friday, Curry participated in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage since the injury and said he was making significant progress toward a return.

"I'm getting there, for sure," Curry said after Friday's practice. "I've done a lot in the last two weeks, especially on my feet moving, getting back to movements that I expect to do in the games and try to build that tolerance and intensity. My knee feels pretty good. I don't have any pain with doing the things that I've been doing."

Golden State, for the most part, has struggled in his absence.

With Curry in the lineup this season, the Warriors went 41-10 while averaging 120.4 points per 100 possessions, which would be the best offensive rating over the past 20 seasons. With him off the floor, however, the Warriors were only 17-14 in the regular season and had an offensive efficiency that was right around the league average.

The defending champion Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the opening round of the playoffs. The Pelicans swept the? Portland Trail Blazers?4-0 in their first-round series.

Information from ESPN's Chris Haynes was used in this report.?