Steph Curry remains out as Warriors open second round

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will not play in Saturday night's second-round playoff opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coach Steve Kerr said it is "very likely" Curry returns for Game 2.?

Curry was listed as questionable entering Saturday's contest. He has not played since suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee March 23.

On Friday, Curry partook in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage since the injury and said he was making significant progress toward a return.

"I'm getting there, for sure," Curry said after Friday's practice. "I've done a lot in the last two weeks, especially on my feet moving, getting back to movements that I expect to do in the games and try to build that tolerance and intensity. My knee feels pretty good. I don't have any pain with doing the things that I've been doing."

Golden State, for the most part, has struggled in his absence.

With Curry in the lineup this season, the Warriors went 41-10 while averaging 120.4 points per 100 possessions, which would be the best offensive rating over the past 20 seasons. With him off the floor, however, the Warriors were only 17-14 in the regular season and had an offensive efficiency that was right around the league average.

The defending champion Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the opening round of the playoffs.?

Information from ESPN's Chris Haynes was used in this report.?