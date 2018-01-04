Stephen Curry impressed by Oklahoma's Trae Young

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had high praise for Oklahoma breakout guard Trae Young, calling the freshman sensation "unbelievable."

"Just the confidence that he plays with," Curry told reporters of Young after Wednesday's 125-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks. "I call it flair, but it seems like he's always composed and knows what he's trying to do with the ball in his hand. He shoots a lot of deep 3s and has a creativity to his game that's cool to watch."

Young leads the nation in scoring at 29.4 points per game for the No. 7 Sooners. He has posted five straight double-doubles, including 27 points and 10 assists in a 109-89 win over rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound shooter told The Wall Street Journal this week that Curry was an inspiration to him in his basketball development.

"He was changing the game," Young told the Journal, "and the way I played fit perfectly."

"I feel like it's you shoot a 3 or you get all the way to the rim," Young added. "The game has shifted in the direction that I play."

Young told the Journal that he would record Warriors games and watch how Curry and the Warriors ran their offense. He also took ballhandling tricks from prolific point guards like Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Tony Parker and Kyrie Irving.

Young showed his appreciation for Curry's comments in a tweet late Wednesday.