Stephen Strasburg exits start after 2 innings with apparent injury

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg left Sunday's game after only two innings with an apparent injury.

He had thrown 51 pitches, walking three and striking out two. The Nationals were leading the? Diamondbacks?5-0.

Matt Grace took the mound in the third.

Strasburg is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA this season. The 29-year-old has an injury history, including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2010.

Sunday was a tough day for top starters. The? Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw also left his start after two innings with lower right back tightness.