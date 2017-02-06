Steve Kerr fined $25K for verbal abuse of official Bill Spooner

The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.

Kerr was ejected with 3:34 left in the third quarter of Saturday night's overtime loss in Sacramento and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner.

Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, pointed and gestured while repeating profanities.

"I got what I deserved. I deserved to be ejected -- so I was. I have no complaints,'' Kerr said after the game. "I was angry.''

Kerr said Monday he has to communicate with Brown on when not to hold him back from ref.

"Mike acts like I'm going to go tackle somebody," Kerr said.

ESPN's Chris Haynes contributed to this report.