Steve Kerr possible to return in NBA Finals, sources say

Steve Kerr looks better than he has since he took a leave of absence during the Golden State Warriors' first-round playoff series, and there's a chance he coaches at some point against the? Cleveland Cavaliers?in the Finals,?sources have told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Acting Warriors coach Mike Brown, speaking Wednesday to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, said he didn't know whether Kerr would return Thursday night for Game 1 and that they wouldn't know until closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

Brown said if Kerr did return, he'd be ready to take the step back.

Kerr had said on Monday his status remained "up in the air" but that he expected a final decision on his status to be made shortly after Game 1, if not before.?General manager Bob Myers has said he's open to Kerr returning when healthy regardless of how deep the Warriors are in the Finals.

Kerr took the leave between Games 2 and 3 of the opening round against the? Portland Trail Blazers?to find a remedy for the migraines and nausea he has experienced stemming from back surgery almost two years ago.

Earlier this month, Kerr visited a specialist at Duke University to undergo a procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak. Since then, he has had his good and bad days, he said.

Information from ESPN's Chris Haynes was used in this report.