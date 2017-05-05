Steve Kerr seeing specialist at Duke, unlikely to return this round

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is seeing a specialist at Duke University Medical Center on Friday and receiving treatment aimed at alleviating symptoms that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team, sources told ESPN.

He remains out indefinitely and sources indicated it has become "very unlikely" he would return during the Warriors' second-round series against the Utah Jazz.

Kerr underwent back surgery nearly two years ago and has been suffering from complications that cause severe headaches, nausea and dizziness. He had been receiving treatment at Stanford University.

Warriors assistant Mike Brown has been coaching the team since Game 3 of a first-round sweep of Portland.?Golden State won the first two games of the Utah series.