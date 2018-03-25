Steve Kerr says Steph Curry's knee injury will sideline him for 1st round of playoffs

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Sunday that the team will be without Stephen Curry for the first round of the NBA playoffs as he recovers from a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

"There's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr said during his pregame media availability in advance of hosting the Utah Jazz. "There's no way. I mean, he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks. So, yeah, we have to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along."

Curry's re-evaluation date lands on April 14, three days after the season-finale at Utah.

Kevin Durant (ribs), Klay Thompson (hand) and Draymond Green are also on the mend and unavailable, but the team expects them back relatively soon.

Kerr said the organization isn't in a crisis as it pertains to Curry's extended time off, considering they've been down this road before.

"The good thing is we've been through this," Kerr said. "We've went through it last year with KD...It wasn't exactly the same timeline, but it was a similar injury and similar circumstances where we had to play without one of our best players. And we felt that appropriate fear and turned it up and got it going and then when KD came back, Finals MVP after missing six weeks. So, there's a lot of similarities here and I think we should feel good about our ability to play through this stuff."

Sources close to Curry tell ESPN he's in good spirits and plans to make his return in the best shape possible.

"And we also know that Steph has a history of coming back strong from injuries," Kerr added. "So, there's a good chance, if all goes well, that he comes back during the playoffs at some point and we're at full steam. So, that's the goal and that's our plan."