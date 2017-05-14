Steve Palermo, shot in '91 trying to break up robbery, dies at 67

Former big league umpire Steve Palermo has died at the age of 67.

Palermo made his debut in the AL in 1976. His career was abbreviated after he was shot in the back on July 7, 1991, while trying to break up a robbery in the parking lot of a Dallas restaurant. Palermo was having a late-night meal when two servers who just left were mugged. Palermo chased the attackers and was shot, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

"Steve Palermo was a great umpire, a gifted communicator and a widely respected baseball official, known in our sport for his leadership and courage. He had an exceptional impact on both his fellow Major League Umpires and baseball fans, who benefited from his ability to explain the rules of our game," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.?

Palermo, who lived in the Kansas City area, had been in poor health.

He worked the 1983 World Series, several playoff series and the All-Star Game. He consistently drew praise from players, managers and fellow umpires for his work.

Palmero was told he'd never walk again after the shooting, but he recovered in time to throw the first pitch of the 1991 World Series three months later, using a cane and leg brace. He continued to work in baseball as an umpire supervisor with MLB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?