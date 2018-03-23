Steven Wright suspended for violating domestic violence policy

Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has accepted a 15-game suspension without pay by Major League Baseball for an offseason domestic violence incident.

Wright was arrested and charged with domestic assault in Tennessee following a dispute with his wife, Sharon, at their home on Dec. 10. The charges, misdemeanors in Tennessee, were retired in Williamson County court in late December and will be dropped if additional offenses don't occur within the next year.

Wright was also charged with prevention of a 911 call.

The discipline was considered a violation of baseball's joint policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Wright cooperated with baseball's investigation.

"We fully support MLB's Domestic Violence Policy, the discipline set forth by the Commissioner's office, and Steven's acceptance of the ruling," the Red Sox said in a statement Friday. "While we are disappointed that this incident occurred, we are encouraged that Steven is taking meaningful steps to learn from this unfortunate incident."

Wright, a right-handed knuckleballer who is expected to be part of this year's Boston rotation, made the All-Star team in 2016 but has been plagued by injuries since. His '16 season ended after he injured his shoulder as a pinch runner, and last season he made just five starts because of a knee injury that required surgery.