After brief stint in China, Brandon Jennings signs contract with Bucks' G League team

Veteran point guard Brandon Jennings has been all around the world, and now he's headed back to Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced they have claimed the 28-year-old off waivers.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Brandon back to the Bucks organization and introduce him to the Herd family," said Dave Dean, Herd general manager and Bucks VP of basketball operations.

After bypassing college to play one year professionally in Italy, the California native was picked 10th overall in the 2009 draft by the Bucks. After an NBA career that included additional stops with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, Jennings elected to play this season in China.

In July, the 6-foot-1 guard told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that he accepted a one-year, $1.5 million deal to play for the Shanxi Brave Dragons of the China Basketball Association.

Playing on a team that features former NBA player Luis Scola, Jennings led in points (27.8), assists (6.8) and steals (2.7) per game, according to Real GM.

In his seven-year NBA career, Jennings has averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Herd said Jennings will wear No. 10 and make his season debut on Feb. 21.