Stoneman Douglas HS girls' basketball team forfeits game after shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has opted to forfeit its girls' basketball playoff game Thursday and end its season.

The team was scheduled to play Cypress Bay in the Class 9A regional quarterfinals Thursday night, but the Sun Sentinel newspaper reports that the school informed Florida high school athletic officials of its decision Saturday.

Maddy Wilford, a player on the team, was critically injured in the shooting Feb. 14 at the school in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people died in the shooting. Wilford is now in stable condition.

The game originally was scheduled for Feb. 15 but was postponed after the shooting.

The school finishes the season with a 15-8 record.