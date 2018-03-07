Stoneman Douglas QB Tyler Goodman commits to Nichols College

DUDLEY, Mass. -- A quarterback from the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people has committed to play football for a Massachusetts college because of the bond he formed with a coach and administrator during the shooting.

Tyler Goodman, a quarterback at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, committed to Nichols College on Feb. 23.

Goodman told WFXT-TV in Boston that the Division III school in Dudley, Massachusetts, hadn't been one of his top choices, but during the Feb. 14 shooting he hid in a room with Nichols dean of admissions Paul Brower and assistant football coach St. Clair Ryan.

Goodman says they "went into father mode and protected us" and "we kind of formed a bond."

He hopes to wear No. 17 in college as a tribute to the 17 victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.