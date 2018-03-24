Stoneman Douglas tennis players hosted at Miami Open on March for Our Lives day

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- The boys and girls tennis teams at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ended the March for Our Lives day of remembrance and activism by standing on stadium court before the night session at the Miami Open, as tournament organizers hosted them to show support.

A huge banner with the school's name and logo was unfurled, and Stoneman Douglas student Angelique Meneses sang the national anthem. The Miami Open sold T-shirts to benefit survivors of the mass shooting in which 17 students and staff were killed on Feb. 14.

"The resilience, strength and resolve that you've shown since the shooting has been nothing short of amazing,'' tournament director and former pro James Blake said. "You've captured the attention of not only our country, but the world. And you've found the strength to use this horrible situation as a vehicle for social change. You have inspired all of us by your actions and poise.''

Girls coach Amelia Pena told ESPN that the ceremony was part of the "new normal'' for her student-athletes, who are trying to find a balance between embracing the compassion of millions of strangers and getting back to their routines.

The team has had therapy dogs courtside for practice sessions and matches. One opposing team presented the players with sunflowers before they competed. Another gave them rubber bracelets with the words "Forever in our hearts.''

Pena, who is also the registrar at the school, said she walked on court to hold one player when she broke down in the middle of a recent match.

"We never know when a sound or a smell is going to set us off,'' she said of the lingering post-traumatic symptoms of many who survived the shootings.

Several players said that initially, even the sound of striking the ball was difficult to hear.

"Everyone's job at the school is no longer what was in their job description.''

Altogether, 50 students, family members and staff attended the tournament. Many of them started their day at a march highlighting school safety and gun violence issues in Parkland, Florida, where the school is located and about 50 miles away from this event.

Images of the massive turnout at marches in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere "shows what an impact we've made on the whole world,'' junior Alejandra Martinez said. "It helps.'' One of their top players, Madison Leal, was in Washington with other teammates and classmates.

Among the professional players who chose to stand with the teenagers on court were Americans Sam Querrey and Bob and Mike Bryan, South Africa's Kevin Anderson, Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine, South Korea's Hyeon Chung, French Open and Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Australian Nick Kyrgios, who played the first featured match of the evening.

"I think it was pretty special to have something like that happen before I play,'' said the 20th-ranked Kyrgios, who took just 49 minutes to breeze by Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-1. "It was pretty easy for me to go out there and compete after seeing that. It was inspirational seeing those kids have so much support worldwide as well.

"A bunch of us went upstairs and met them. It was pretty cool to just meet them, give them a little happiness. It was good to see the smiles on their faces.''