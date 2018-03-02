Stoneman Douglas wins twice Sunday to earn hockey title

Marjory Stoneman Douglas won the Lightning High School Hockey League Tier 1 state title with a 7-4 victory Sunday over Jesuit.

Fourth-seeded Stoneman Douglas upset top-seeded East Lake 3-1 in an elimination game Sunday morning before rolling to the victory over Jesuit later in the day.

The league is sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida, not the school or the state's high school athletic association.

Stoneman Douglas won the championship 11 days after the shooting deaths of 17 people, mostly students, at the school.

"We came into the game knowing we had to give it our all to get the win, and that's what we did, and now we get to bring the trophy back to the best high school in America," Stoneman Douglas forward Joey Zenobi told WBBH-TV in southwest Florida.

Stoneman Douglas raced to a 4-0 lead with 8:17 remaining in the first period and led 5-0 midway through the second before Jesuit scored twice to narrow its deficit to 5-2.

But Stoneman Douglas answered with two more goals in the third period, taking a 7-2 before Jesuit closed the scoring with a pair of late goals.

Adam Hauptman had three goals and four assists, while Matthew Horowitz and Matthew Hauptman each had two goals and three assists for Stoneman Douglas.