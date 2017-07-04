Strong possibility Warriors could get Nick Young or Jamal Crawford

There's a strong possibility that either LA Clippers' super reserve Jamal Crawford or free agent Nick Young could end up with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, league sources tell ESPN.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Crawford, 37, is being included in a progressing 3-team trade that would send the three-time Sixth Man of the Year to the Atlanta Hawks.

Sources informed ESPN that Crawford would seek an immediate buyout and the Warriors would be the frontrunners for his services if they still possessed the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million, sources tell ESPN. He's made nearly $135 million over his 17-year career.

Crawford played 54 games for the Warriors during the 2008-09 season, a year before the franchise drafted Stephen Curry. He has often spoke about how much he loved his time in the Bay Area.

In the trade that's being ironed out, Danilo Gallinari -- in a sign-and-trade -- would relocate to Los Angeles, Paul Millsap -- via a sign-and trade -- would head to Denver, and Crawford and Diamond Stone along with a with first-round pick would go to Atlanta.

Timing of the trade is critical on a potential Crawford reunion because Young, 32, is also in talks with the Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, sources say. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have been actively recruiting the 10-year vet, a source said.

In New Orleans, Young would have an extended role as a legitimate perimeter threat to blend with the interior dominance of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. But Golden State offers a chance at a championship run, and a reserve role that could significantly enhance his value the next time he hits free agency.

Although the Warriors don't have much to offer financially, proven players have been willing to play at a discount in order to compete for a championship.

Crawford will only consider contending teams following a buyout should the trade go through, sources says.