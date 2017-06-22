Suns' Eric Bledsoe shopped to Denver for Emmanuel Mudiay, No. 13

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns have held discussions on a trade that would send point guard Emmanuel Mudiay and the No. 13 pick in Thursday's NBA draft for point guard Eric Bledsoe, league sources told ESPN.

However, sources described the dialogue as "fluid."

Denver, for some time, has been seeking an upgrade at the floor general position.

Minnesota, Sacramento and Detroit, sources say, have all reached out to Phoenix in an attempt to gauge the price tag of its 27-year-old starting point guard who posted career highs of 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season.

Mudiay is coming off a season having averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 assists 4.8 rebounds.

Should Phoenix move Bledsoe, it is anticipated that the Suns would take point guard? De'Aaron Fox?out of Kentucky with the No. 4 pick.