The? Phoenix Suns plan to suspend forward? Marquese Chriss?for a game stemming from a verbal confrontation with the team's strength coach, league sources told ESPN.

The incident occurred after Friday night's 129-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, sources say.

An argument broke out over a postgame routine Chriss is required to do, sources say.

The second-year forward played 14 minutes in the game and scored three points.