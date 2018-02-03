Suns to suspend Marquese Chriss one game after argument, sources say

The? Phoenix Suns plan to suspend forward? Marquese Chriss?for a game stemming from a verbal confrontation with an assistant coach, league sources told ESPN.

The Suns host the Charlotte Hornets?on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred after Friday night's 129-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, according to sources.

An argument broke out over a postgame routine Chriss is required to do, sources said.

The second-year forward played 14 minutes in the game and scored three points.

Chriss, 20, was drafted eighth overall in 2016 by the Sacramento Kings and traded to Phoenix on draft night for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skal Labissiere, Georgios Papagiannis and a 2020 second-round pick.

Chriss is averaging 7.0 points per game this season.