Super Bowl LI live prop bet tracker

Super Bowl LI is finally here, as the? Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots?in Houston. Chalk will be following the nearly 400 prop bets from the Westgate SuperBook and bolding?them here live, as they happen.

Enjoy!

Spread: Opened New England -3; closed New England -3

Total: Opened 58; closed 57

Public consensus pick: 68 percent picked New England

Opening coin toss will be:

Heads: -102

Tails: -102

First pass by Tom Brady (NE) will be:

Complete: -250

Incomplete: 210

First reception by Julian Edelman (NE): 9.5 yards

Over 160

Under -180

First rushing attempt by LeGarrette Blount (NE): 3.5 yards

Over 160

Under -180

Patriots will score or punt first:

Score -140

Punt 120

First gross punt by Ryan Allen (NE): 44.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

First penalty?

Patriots: 105

Falcons: -125

New England punts (score: 0-0)

First rushing attempt by Devonta Freeman (ATL): 3.5

Over 110

Under -130

Devonta Freeman (ATL) longest rush: 15.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

First pass by Matt Ryan (ATL) will be:

Complete: -240

Incomplete: 200

Falcons will score or punt first:

Score -125

Punt 105

Atlanta punts (score: 0-0)

Will Julian Edelman (NE) have a rushing attempt?

Yes 150

No -170

First reception by Chris Hogan (NE): 11.5 yards

Over EVEN

Under -120

First reception by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 9.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

First reception by James White (NE): 6.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Falcons number of QB sacks: 1.5

Over -150

Under 130

Will either team score in the first 6.5 minutes of the game?

Yes -150

No 270

New England punts (score: 0-0)

First rushing attempt by Tevin Coleman (ATL): 3.5

Over EVEN

Under -120

Atlanta punts (score: 0-0)

Will either team make a field goal in the first quarter?

Yes -120

No EVEN

Patriots first quarter points: 6.5

Over -150

Under 130

Falcons first quarter points: 6.5

Over -120

Under EVEN

Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the first quarter:

Yes 120

No -140

Patriots will score in every quarter:

Yes 120

No -140

Will Falcons score in all four quarters?

Yes 150

No -170

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Longest reception by Julian Edelman (NE): 25.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

First turnover of the game will be:

Interception -140

Fumble 120

LeGarrette Blount fumble, Atlanta recovers (score: 0-0)

First reception by Julio Jones (ATL): 13.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Devonta Freeman will score a touchdown:

Yes -130

No 110

First score of the game will be:

Touchdown: -190

Any other score: 170

Team to score first:

Patriots: -130

Falcons: 110

Will the Falcons get a rushing TD?

Yes -230

No 195

Will the Falcons get a rushing TD in the first half?

Yes 160

No -180

Devonta Freeman (ATL) total rushing yards: 50.5

Over -110

Under -110

Devonta Freeman 5-yard TD rush (score: Atlanta 7, New England 0)

First rushing attempt by Dion Lewis (NE): 3.5 yards

Over EVEN

Under -120

First reception by Dion Lewis (NE): 7.5 yards

Over 120

Under -140

New England punts (score: Atlanta 7, New England 0)

First reception by Taylor Gabriel (ATL): 10.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) longest reception: 19.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

First reception by Austin Hooper (ATL): 7.5 yards

Over EVEN

Under -120

Austin Hooper (ATL) total receiving yards: 11.5

Over -110

Under -110

Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the second quarter:

Yes 120

No -140

Matt Ryan's first touchdown pass will gain 13.5 yards:

Over -110

Under -110

Total first half points by Atlanta Falcons: 13.5

Over -110

Under -110?

Austin Hooper 19-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 14, New England 0)

First reception by Martellus Bennett (NE): 8.5 yards

Over -120

Under EVEN

Will Tom Brady throw an interception?

Yes 130

No -150

Who will throw an INT first?

Tom Brady 140

Matt Ryan -160

Robert Alford (ATL) will intercept a pass:

Yes 500

No -700

Largest lead of the by game by either team: 16.5 points

Over -120

Under EVEN

Will there be a special teams or defensive touchdown?

Yes 175

No -200

Longest touchdown of the game: 49.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Will either team score three straight times?

Yes -190

No 170

Robert Alford 82-yard INT return (score: Atlanta 21, New England 0)

Total receiving yards by Martellus Bennett (NE): 35.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total rushing receiving yards by James White (NE): 28.5

Over -110

Under -110

Patriots first half points: 15

Over -110

Under -110

Will either team make a field goal in the second quarter?

Yes -270

No 230

Distance of first field goal: 34.5 yards

Over -130

Under 110

Player to make a field goal first:

Stephen Gostkowski -130

Matt Bryant 110

Will either team score in the final two minutes of the first half?

Yes -330

No 270

Will the Patriots get a rushing TD in the first half?

Yes 115

No -135

Will the Patriots score a TD in the second quarter?

Yes -300

No 250

First half line

New England -1.5

Atlanta 1.5

Stephen Gostkowski 41-yard FG (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)

HALFTIME

First reception by Devonta Freeman (ATL): 7.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)

Total punts by Ryan Allen (NE): 3.5

Over -110

Under -110

New England punts?(score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) total receiving yards: 50.5

Over -110

Under -110

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) longest reception: 19.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

First reception by Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 10.5 yards

Over 105

Under -125

First reception by Tevin Coleman (ATL) 8.5 yards

Over -120

Under EVEN

Tevin Coleman (ATL) will score a touchdown:

Yes EVEN

No -120

Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the third quarter:

Yes 120

No -140

Matt Ryan total touchdown passes: 2.5

Over 115

Under -135

Total number of Falcons to score: 3.5

Over -135

Under 115

Tevin Coleman 6-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 3)

Total receiving yards by Danny Amendola (NE): 17.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total number of players to have a passing attempt: 2.5

Over 175

Under -200

Patriots will convert a fourth down:

Yes 135

No -155

Total rushing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 2.5

Over -110

Under -110

First rushing attempt by Tom Brady (NE): 1.5 yards

Over -160

Under 140

Total number of Patriots to have a rushing attempt: 4.5

Over 135

Under -155

Will there be a missed extra point kick?

Yes 270

No -330

James White 5-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 9)

Total QB sacks by both teams: 4

Over EVEN

Under -120

Total QB sacks by Patriots defense: 2

Over -130

Under 110

Matt Bosher (ATL) total punts: 3.5

Over -130

Under 110

Total punts in Super Bowl LI: 7.5

Over 120

Under -140

Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 28, New England 9)

END OF THIRD QUARTER

Total receiving yards by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 30.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total receptions by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 3

Over 130

Under -150

Total field goals made by Stephen Gostkowski (NE): 1.5

Over -130

Under 110

Will either team make a field goal in the fourth quarter?

Yes -160

No 140

Stephen Gostkowski 33-yard FG (score: Atlanta 28, New England 12)

Atlanta fumbles, recovered by New England (score: Atlanta 28, New England 12)

Will there be a two-point conversion attempt?

Yes 130

No -150

Will there be a successful two-point conversion?

Yes 240

No -280

Danny Amendola 6-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 20)

Devonta Freeman (ATL) total receiving yards: 33.5

Over -110

Under -110

Devonta Freeman (ATL) longest reception: 12.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Julio Jones (ATL) longest reception: 25.5 yards

Over -110

Under -110

Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 28, New England 20)

Total gross passing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 310.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total completions by Tom Brady (NE): 25.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total pass attempts by Tom Brady (NE): 39

Over -110

Under -110

Shortest touchdown of the game: 1.5 yards

Over 150

Under -170

Will the game be tied after 0-0?

Yes 110

No -130

James White 1-yard rushing TD (score: Atlanta 28, New England 28)

Will there be overtime?

Yes 700

No -1100

END OF REGULATION

James White 2-yard TD run (score: New England 34, Atlanta 28)