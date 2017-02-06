Super Bowl LI live prop bet tracker

Super Bowl LI is finally here, as the? Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots?in Houston. Chalk will be following the nearly 400 prop bets from the Westgate SuperBook and bolding?them here live, as they happen.
Enjoy!
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread: Opened New England -3; closed New England -3
Total: Opened 58; closed 57
Public consensus pick: 68 percent picked New England
Opening coin toss will be:
Heads: -102
Tails: -102
First pass by Tom Brady (NE) will be:
Complete: -250
Incomplete: 210
First reception by Julian Edelman (NE): 9.5 yards
Over 160
Under -180
First rushing attempt by LeGarrette Blount (NE): 3.5 yards
Over 160
Under -180
Patriots will score or punt first:
Score -140
Punt 120
First gross punt by Ryan Allen (NE): 44.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
First penalty?
Patriots: 105
Falcons: -125
New England punts (score: 0-0)
First rushing attempt by Devonta Freeman (ATL): 3.5
Over 110
Under -130
Devonta Freeman (ATL) longest rush: 15.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
First pass by Matt Ryan (ATL) will be:
Complete: -240
Incomplete: 200
Falcons will score or punt first:
Score -125
Punt 105
Atlanta punts (score: 0-0)
Will Julian Edelman (NE) have a rushing attempt?
Yes 150
No -170
First reception by Chris Hogan (NE): 11.5 yards
Over EVEN
Under -120
First reception by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 9.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
First reception by James White (NE): 6.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Falcons number of QB sacks: 1.5
Over -150
Under 130
Will either team score in the first 6.5 minutes of the game?
Yes -150
No 270
New England punts (score: 0-0)
First rushing attempt by Tevin Coleman (ATL): 3.5
Over EVEN
Under -120
Atlanta punts (score: 0-0)
Will either team make a field goal in the first quarter?
Yes -120
No EVEN
Patriots first quarter points: 6.5
Over -150
Under 130
Falcons first quarter points: 6.5
Over -120
Under EVEN
Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the first quarter:
Yes 120
No -140
Patriots will score in every quarter:
Yes 120
No -140
Will Falcons score in all four quarters?
Yes 150
No -170
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
Longest reception by Julian Edelman (NE): 25.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
First turnover of the game will be:
Interception -140
Fumble 120
LeGarrette Blount fumble, Atlanta recovers (score: 0-0)
First reception by Julio Jones (ATL): 13.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Devonta Freeman will score a touchdown:
Yes -130
No 110
First score of the game will be:
Touchdown: -190
Any other score: 170
Team to score first:
Patriots: -130
Falcons: 110
Will the Falcons get a rushing TD?
Yes -230
No 195
Will the Falcons get a rushing TD in the first half?
Yes 160
No -180
Devonta Freeman (ATL) total rushing yards: 50.5
Over -110
Under -110
Devonta Freeman 5-yard TD rush (score: Atlanta 7, New England 0)
First rushing attempt by Dion Lewis (NE): 3.5 yards
Over EVEN
Under -120
First reception by Dion Lewis (NE): 7.5 yards
Over 120
Under -140
New England punts (score: Atlanta 7, New England 0)
First reception by Taylor Gabriel (ATL): 10.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) longest reception: 19.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
First reception by Austin Hooper (ATL): 7.5 yards
Over EVEN
Under -120
Austin Hooper (ATL) total receiving yards: 11.5
Over -110
Under -110
Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the second quarter:
Yes 120
No -140
Matt Ryan's first touchdown pass will gain 13.5 yards:
Over -110
Under -110
Total first half points by Atlanta Falcons: 13.5
Over -110
Under -110?
Austin Hooper 19-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 14, New England 0)
First reception by Martellus Bennett (NE): 8.5 yards
Over -120
Under EVEN
Will Tom Brady throw an interception?
Yes 130
No -150
Who will throw an INT first?
Tom Brady 140
Matt Ryan -160
Robert Alford (ATL) will intercept a pass:
Yes 500
No -700
Largest lead of the by game by either team: 16.5 points
Over -120
Under EVEN
Will there be a special teams or defensive touchdown?
Yes 175
No -200
Longest touchdown of the game: 49.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Will either team score three straight times?
Yes -190
No 170
Robert Alford 82-yard INT return (score: Atlanta 21, New England 0)
Total receiving yards by Martellus Bennett (NE): 35.5
Over -110
Under -110
Total rushing receiving yards by James White (NE): 28.5
Over -110
Under -110
Patriots first half points: 15
Over -110
Under -110
Will either team make a field goal in the second quarter?
Yes -270
No 230
Distance of first field goal: 34.5 yards
Over -130
Under 110
Player to make a field goal first:
Stephen Gostkowski -130
Matt Bryant 110
Will either team score in the final two minutes of the first half?
Yes -330
No 270
Will the Patriots get a rushing TD in the first half?
Yes 115
No -135
Will the Patriots score a TD in the second quarter?
Yes -300
No 250
First half line
New England -1.5
Atlanta 1.5
Stephen Gostkowski 41-yard FG (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)
HALFTIME
First reception by Devonta Freeman (ATL): 7.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)
Total punts by Ryan Allen (NE): 3.5
Over -110
Under -110
New England punts?(score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) total receiving yards: 50.5
Over -110
Under -110
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) longest reception: 19.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
First reception by Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 10.5 yards
Over 105
Under -125
First reception by Tevin Coleman (ATL) 8.5 yards
Over -120
Under EVEN
Tevin Coleman (ATL) will score a touchdown:
Yes EVEN
No -120
Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the third quarter:
Yes 120
No -140
Matt Ryan total touchdown passes: 2.5
Over 115
Under -135
Total number of Falcons to score: 3.5
Over -135
Under 115
Tevin Coleman 6-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 3)
Total receiving yards by Danny Amendola (NE): 17.5
Over -110
Under -110
Total number of players to have a passing attempt: 2.5
Over 175
Under -200
Patriots will convert a fourth down:
Yes 135
No -155
Total rushing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 2.5
Over -110
Under -110
First rushing attempt by Tom Brady (NE): 1.5 yards
Over -160
Under 140
Total number of Patriots to have a rushing attempt: 4.5
Over 135
Under -155
Will there be a missed extra point kick?
Yes 270
No -330
James White 5-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 9)
Total QB sacks by both teams: 4
Over EVEN
Under -120
Total QB sacks by Patriots defense: 2
Over -130
Under 110
Matt Bosher (ATL) total punts: 3.5
Over -130
Under 110
Total punts in Super Bowl LI: 7.5
Over 120
Under -140
Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 28, New England 9)
END OF THIRD QUARTER
Total receiving yards by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 30.5
Over -110
Under -110
Total receptions by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 3
Over 130
Under -150
Total field goals made by Stephen Gostkowski (NE): 1.5
Over -130
Under 110
Will either team make a field goal in the fourth quarter?
Yes -160
No 140
Stephen Gostkowski 33-yard FG (score: Atlanta 28, New England 12)
Atlanta fumbles, recovered by New England (score: Atlanta 28, New England 12)
Will there be a two-point conversion attempt?
Yes 130
No -150
Will there be a successful two-point conversion?
Yes 240
No -280
Danny Amendola 6-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 20)
Devonta Freeman (ATL) total receiving yards: 33.5
Over -110
Under -110
Devonta Freeman (ATL) longest reception: 12.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Julio Jones (ATL) longest reception: 25.5 yards
Over -110
Under -110
Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 28, New England 20)
Total gross passing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 310.5
Over -110
Under -110
Total completions by Tom Brady (NE): 25.5
Over -110
Under -110
Total pass attempts by Tom Brady (NE): 39
Over -110
Under -110
Shortest touchdown of the game: 1.5 yards
Over 150
Under -170
Will the game be tied after 0-0?
Yes 110
No -130
James White 1-yard rushing TD (score: Atlanta 28, New England 28)
Will there be overtime?
Yes 700
No -1100