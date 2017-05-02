SUV in Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial up for auction on eBay

The SUV at the center of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial is up for auction.?

More than 100 bids had been placed on the Toyota 4Runner on eBay as of Tuesday evening, with the highest topping $100,000.?

The SUV's owner is a Rhode Island car dealer, who leased it to Hernandez as part of a promotional agreement.

Hernandez was accused of shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after an encounter at a Boston nightclub in 2012. Prosecutors alleged Hernandez was in the SUV's passenger seat when he shot at the men's car, killing them both.?

The former New England Patriots tight end was acquitted April 14. He already was in prison for the killing of a man who was dating his fiancee's sister. He killed himself in his cell days after the acquittal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.?