Taylor Decker out indefinitely after shoulder surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his shoulder Monday, following an injury last week.

The team's first-round pick last year, Decker started every game of his rookie season. He played every snap at left tackle and had been expected to be an anchor of the Lions offensive line this season.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell, in announcing the surgery, said he didn't think the injury would keep Decker?out for all of the 2017 season. Caldwell did not have a possible timetable for recovery, saying the team would provide an update during training camp -- but that Decker would be out for the rest of OTAs and minicamp.

Caldwell also declined to say how the injury occurred. He said "sometimes they are noncontact injuries. I didn't say this was one of them, but I'm just talking about it doesn't require that there's any force contact for that to happen."

Decker participated in the Lions' open organized team activity last Wednesday. Caldwell said that his team followed the rules, but "things happen sometimes in practice."

"Any time that you've had surgery you just don't know details," Caldwell said. "So like I said, we'll update you in the fall."

Caldwell didn't seem too concerned about how missing time would stunt Decker's development, mostly because of how well he played as a rookie.

Caldwell said the Lions have "in-house answers" at left tackle, likely starting with Cornelius Lucas, Joe Dahl and Corey Robinson. Rick Wagner, who was signed in free agency, will likely remain at right tackle. The Lions also have Arturo Uzdavinis and Storm Norton on the roster.

Caldwell also didn't rule out investigating free-agent options at left tackle.

"Just kind of the nature of our game," Caldwell said. "You've got to adjust. That's one of the things that I think our personnel office does a great job of, I think our players do a tremendous job of. We'll adjust and keep moving."