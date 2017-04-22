Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd will switch to WR at Baylor, source says

Former Tennessee running back Jalen Hurd announced Saturday that he will transfer to Baylor.

A source at Baylor said Hurd will switch positions to wide receiver.

In his Tennessee career, Hurd rushed for 2,638 yards and 26 total touchdowns before leaving the Volunteers in the middle of an injury-plagued last season.

He reportedly also visited Ohio State and Louisville before choosing Baylor.

Because he's not a graduate transfer, Hurd won't be eligible until the 2018 season.

The Bears held their annual spring game Saturday shortly before Hurd revealed his decision.