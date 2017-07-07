Terry Francona undergoes heart procedure, out for All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians skipper Terry Francona will not manage in the All-Star Game after undergoing a heart procedure on Thursday, the team announced.

Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure for an irregular heartbeat, the Indians said in a statement, and is resting at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Terry is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two," the Indians said. "It is expected he will resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14 and Major League Baseball has been informed he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami."

Francona will be replaced in Tuesday's All-Star Game by Indians bench coach Brad Mills, according to multiple reports. Mills will be assisted by the Indians' staff and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash.

The 58-year-old Francona was admitted to the hospital Tuesday for tests to determine what has increased his heart rate and made him light-headed at times during the past month.. He missed the past two games against the San Diego Padres and will also skip the Indians' weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

Team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff visited Francona on Wednesday.

"We talked about a wide variety of issues, from different trade conversations we're having and things going on with the team, so he's actively engaged and actively itching to get back," Antonetti said. "But as I've shared with him, the most important thing for all of us is his health, his long-term health, and we want to make sure we get him back healthy and ready to lead us the rest of the way."

Francona has been in the hospital three times in the past month.?He has been wearing a heart monitor so doctors can better evaluate him on a daily basis.

Following the All-Star break, the Indians open a six-game road trip in Oakland.

Francona is in his fifth season with Cleveland. He previously managed in Boston, leading the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. He also managed in Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.