Texans' J.J. Watt runs on treadmill as rehab progresses

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt continues to document his rehab from a broken left leg, tweeting a video Thursday showing him running on a zero-gravity treadmill.

The 30-second video shows Watt running and finishes with the defensive end flashing a big smile and giving two thumbs up.

Watt said earlier this month that he is on track to return from the injury by training camp. He suffered the injury in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's doing really, really well," Watt said. "[I'm] very excited about where it's going. It's getting stronger every single day. They let me do a little bit more and more."

After playing in all 16 games in each of the first five seasons of his NFL career, Watt missed all but three in 2016 after he needed back surgery in late September. Watt rehabbed from the back injury to return to training camp and play this season but was back on injured reserve in October.