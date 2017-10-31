Texans say prison costume worn by Jadeveon Clowney not a shot at Bob McNair

A Houston Texans spokesperson says an orange prison-jumpsuit costume worn by star defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney was not meant as a jab at team owner Bob McNair.

Amy Palcic, the Texans' senior director of communications, told the Houston Chronicle that Clowney said there "was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume."

"He was not taking a 'shot' at anyone," Palcic told the Chronicle on Tuesday. "It was just that -- a costume at a Halloween party."

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit at a Halloween party Monday.

McNair angered Texans players last week after ESPN The Magazine reported that he said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during a meeting with other owners and league officials earlier this month.

McNair released two statements last week apologizing for his comments, stressing that he was not referring to players. An owner who was in the meeting told ESPN on Saturday, though, that, given the discussion in the room when McNair made the statement, it would be hard to conclude how he could have been referring to anyone other than players.