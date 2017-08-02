Texans WR Will Fuller breaks collarbone, is out indefinitely

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller broke his collarbone in practice Wednesday and is out indefinitely, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fuller, the Texans' No. 2 receiver, jumped to catch a pass during a team drill and fell on his shoulder. He was looked at immediately and taken inside.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said after practice that he had no comment on Fuller's injury. But when asked if he was concerned about the fall, O'Brien said, "I'm concerned any time a guy has to leave practice early."

Earlier in the practice, Fuller showed his speed by running for an easy touchdown after quarterback Tom Savage?found him in stride on the left side of the field.

Fuller had 47 receptions for 635 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, his rookie season.

Earlier in the week, Fuller said he had a "tough" rookie season and was looking forward to being more comfortable on the field in Year 2.?