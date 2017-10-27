Tiger Woods is expected to appear in court this afternoon to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion program following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said the golfer was found asleep at the wheel in a running Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida. The car was stopped in the right lane and partially in the bike lane. Woods, who allegedly had extremely slow and slurred speech, "stated that he did not know where he was," according to the police report. "Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was."

Woods had two sleep drugs, two painkillers and the active ingredient for marijuana in his system when he was arrested, The Associated Press said.

For the diversion program, Woods is expected to attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service, attend a workshop where victims of impaired driving talk about how their lives were impacted, spend one year on probation and pay a fine, according to the AP. Woods will also undergo drug tests, the AP reported.

