Tiger Woods fires third-round 67, trails leader Corey Conners at Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Tiger Woods' impressive comeback picked up more momentum Saturday as he shot a 4-under-par 67 to remain squarely in contention for his 80th PGA Tour title.

Playing just his fourth tournament of the year, Woods stirred the massive galleries again at Innisbrook Resort, where he played the third round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead course and shot his best score in 13 rounds this year.

He is tied for second, one shot behind leader? Corey Conner, who had a 68.?Woods will play in the second-to-last group Sunday.?

Woods moved into a tie for the lead with Conners, a tour rookie, when he chipped in for birdie from behind the ninth green. He then added another birdie by draining a 20-footer at the 10th.

But when Woods made his first bogey of the day at the par-3 13th and Conners rolled in a birdie putt behind him at the 12th, the 14-time major champion was three strokes back.

Woods, though, surged back, with a birdie at No. 14, before finishing with four straight pars. He is tied for second with Justin Rose (66) and Brandt Snedeker (67).

Woods is in his best position to win a tournament since he tied for 10th at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. His last victory came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.