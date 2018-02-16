Tiger Woods to play back-to-back weeks with Honda Classic commitment

LOS ANGELES -- Tiger Woods will play his other hometown event, the Honda Classic, next week.

The PGA Tour announced during the second round of the Genesis Open on Friday that Woods had committed to the event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, near his Jupiter home.

Woods, who has played the tournament three times and was expected all along to play, held off on the commitment to see how he fared this week.

"Just not to feel sore, to feel like I can play all-out again within three days," he said on Tuesday when asked what was going into the decision. "To be able to go full bore again. That's something I've been trying to do at home and trying to simulate rounds where I go full boar at it, but it's never the same as in a tournament."

There had been some speculation that Woods would skip the event at PGA National if he made the cut at the Genesis Open, where he first played as a 16-year-old in 1992. Woods is making his first tournament start at Riviera since 2006.

Woods finished second to Rory McIlroy at the Honda Classic in 2012, but it is where he withdrew during the final round in 2014 with back pain that eventually led to the first of four surgeries. The Genesis Open is just his third tournament since returning following spinal fusion surgery in April.