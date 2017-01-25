Tiger Woods signs with TaylorMade after long run with Nike

After months of speculation as to which golf clubs he will use in 2017, Tiger Woods announced Wednesday morning that he will play TaylorMade equipment starting this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods tweeted the news: "After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family!"

When Woods' former equipment company, Nike, decided to get out of the hard goods side of the golf industry last year, that effectively made Woods a free agent to choose which equipment he will play and endorse in 2017 and beyond. He had been with Nike since turning pro in 1996.

Woods will play rounds 1 and 2 this week at Torrey Pines, a course he has won on eight times as a professional, with fellow TaylorMade stablemates world No. 1 Jason Day and No. 3 Dustin Johnson.

In December, Woods signed an endorsement deal to play Bridgestone golf balls. Because he is still a Nike endorser, Woods is expected to still wear the famous swoosh on his clothing.