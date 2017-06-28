Tim Tebow impresses at plate on first day with St. Lucie Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow made a quick impression for the St. Lucie Mets.?

The quarterback-turned-outfielder slugged a two-run homer in Game 2 of a doubleheader for the?Florida State League team on Wednesday.?

The lefty hitter was promoted Sunday from Class A Columbia, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.

Earlier Wednesday in Game 1 against Palm Beach, Tebow got his first hit for St. Lucie in his second at-bat with the team.?

Facing right-hander Connor Jones and batting eighth as the designated hitter, Tebow chopped a clean single over Jones and into center field while leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mets trailing 5-2.?

The hit came on a 92 mph fastball from Jones, a second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia. The single broke an 0-for-11 hitless stretch for Tebow.

Tebow struck out on three pitches leading off the bottom of the third. Jones fanned the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner with a curveball.

Overall on the day, Tebow went 3 for 5 with a walk in the two games. The Mets also lost Game 2, 5-3.?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.