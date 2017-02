Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the regular season after an MRI on Saturday revealed he had a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced.

LaVine, who was averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, will have surgery at a later date.

Just last week, LaVine had announced that he would not defend his title in the slam dunk contest during All-Star weekend in New Orleans.