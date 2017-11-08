Six first-time winners among 2017 Gold Glovers

Nolan Arenado, Jason Heyward and Alex Gordon each won a fifth career Gold Glove Award on Tuesday night.

The prizes for defensive excellence were announced by Rawlings for the 60th time.

Arenado, the All-Star Colorado Rockies third baseman, joins Ichiro Suzuki as the only players to win at least five Gold Gloves to start their careers, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"Obviously, five, it's a pretty special number," Arenado said. "It means a lot. ... Right now I want to try to win as many as I can while I'm healthy."

Heyward joins Andre Dawson as the only Cubs outfielder to win consecutive Gold Gloves, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

This year's honorees feature 12 previous winners and six first-time winners:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

P Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays - 1st award

C Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles Angels - 1st award

1B Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals - 4th award

2B Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins - 1st award

3B Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays - 3rd award

SS Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels - 3rd award

LF Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals - 5th award

CF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - 1st award

RF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox - 2nd award

NATIONAL LEAGUE

P Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks - 4th award

C Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds - 1st award

1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks - 3rd award

2B DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies - 2nd award

3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies - 5th award

SS Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants - 3rd award

LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins - 1st award

CF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves - 2nd award

RF Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs - 5th award

The World Series champion? Houston Astros and NL champion? Los Angeles Dodgers were both shut out. Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel had won the past three years. Meanwhile, the Twins were represented by two first-time winners in Buxton and Dozier.

"This is a special moment," Buxton said.

Barnhart, the first Reds catcher to win since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in 1977, also became the second different catcher (the? San Francisco Giants'? Buster Posey won in 2016) to win in the NL in the last two years after the? St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina won eight straight at the position. Posey and Molina were again nominated this year.?

"It's as good as it gets for me. I'm a defensive guy and I take a lot of pride in that," Barnhart said. "I am taken aback by it, to be honest with you. ... Buster and Yadi are obviously two of the best guys in baseball."

The Angels' Maldonado snapped Salvador Perez's four-year winning streak for AL catcher.

The "Best of the Best" honor -- voted on by fans --- will be unveiled Friday, and will be given to one AL winner and one NL winner.

Additionally, Derek Jeter will be recognized with the Rawlings Heart of Gold Award and Reggie Jackson will be honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Omar Vizquel and Ivan Rodriguez will also be inducted into the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Hall of Fame.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.?