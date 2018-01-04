Titans rule out RB DeMarco Murray (knee) against Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have ruled out veteran running back DeMarco Murray for Saturday's wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Murray didn't practice all week due to a torn MCL in his right knee.

Derrick Henry will be the featured back for the second consecutive week. He had a rough outing last weekend against Jacksonville, rushing 28 times for just 51 yards. His 66-yard receiving touchdown, however, was the Titans' lone touchdown in their 15-10 win.

Henry was critical of his performance. He said he felt he ran "kinda soft" and plans to have more of a physical, downhill style Saturday.

Murray, who suffered the knee injury during a Week 16 loss at San Francisco, has been rehabbing on the treadmill during practices in hopes of returning if the Titans make a deep playoff run.

The running game, led by Henry and quarterback? Marcus Mariota, is expected to play a big role in the Titans offense Saturday.

Titans left guard Quinton Spain is questionable with a lower back injury. Veteran backup Brian Schwenke would start if Spain can't play.