T.J. McDonald pleads no contest to one count of wet reckless

LOS ANGELES --? Rams safety T.J. McDonald, a free agent this offseason, pleaded no contest Monday to one count of wet reckless, resolving a case that stemmed from a May 10 arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Under the wet reckless charge -- essentially a reduced form of DUI -- McDonald was sentenced to 36 months probation. He must serve 200 hours of community service, attend 18 Narcotics Anonymous classes, enroll in a one-month live-in residential drug program and pay a fine of about $1,900, as well as restitution to the owner of a parked car he struck that day.

A Los Angeles City Attorney spokesperson said Wednesday that McDonald, 25, had been suspected of driving under the influence of prescription drugs during the incident, which took place in Woodland Hills, California.