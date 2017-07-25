Todd Frazier's first home at-bat with Yankees turns into triple play

Todd Frazier always will remember his first home at-bat as a member of the New York Yankees.?

And not for a good reason.?

Frazier, acquired by the Yankees last week as part of a major deal with the Chicago White Sox, came up with the bases loaded in the second inning Tuesday night and proceeded to bounce into a triple play against the Cincinnati Reds.

With young Reds starter Luis Castillo on the mound at Yankees Stadium, Matt Holliday singled to right, Didi Gregorius singled to right, and Chase Headley singled to left to load the bases. Frazier, batting seventh, hit a bouncer to shortstop, leading to a double play. Gregorius then got stuck in a rundown and was tagged out.?

Holliday did score to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.?

It was the first triple play turned by Cincinnati since 1995.