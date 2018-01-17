Tom Brady limited in practice with right hand injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --? New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice Wednesday with a right hand injury, according to the team's participation report, leading him to cancel his scheduled media availability later in the day.

A Patriots public relations staffer had said that Brady was meeting with the team's medical staff at the time he was scheduled to hold a news conference, which was to be broadcast live on the league's television network.

Brady has been on and off the injury report at times this season -- for an Achilles and his left shoulder. This is the first time he has been on the injury report for his throwing hand.

Players who were asked about Brady later in the day said they weren't aware of anything that happened injury-wise at practice.

The Patriots have just two quarterbacks on their roster, Brady and veteran backup? Brian Hoyer. They don't have a quarterback on their practice squad.

In addition to Brady, offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle, defensive tackle Alan Branch and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were all limited with knee injuries.

The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS).