Tom Brady ranked No. 1 in NFL by fellow players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was voted the league's top player in the NFL Network's annual top-100 poll, a ranking based on a tabulation of 902 players.

It marks the second time that Brady has ranked No. 1 and makes him the only player to be voted first multiple times since the poll debuted in 2011. He was No. 2 last season, behind Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Brady was also voted No. 1 in 2011. He was fourth in both 2012 and 2013 and third in both 2014 and 2015.

"Best ever. Best in the game," cornerback Darrelle Revis remarked Monday night on the television show that counted down the top players.

New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis added, "As long as Tom Brady is here, he's got that No. 1 spot."

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was second, followed by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack rounding out the top five.

Brady, who will turn 40 on Aug. 3, was named MVP of Super Bowl LI after he led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons. In 12 games in the 2016 regular season, Brady went 291-of-432 for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and two interceptions. In three playoff games, he was 93-of-142 for 1,137 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.