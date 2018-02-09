Tom Brady spreads message of gratitude for 2017 season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared his reflections on the 2017 season in an Instagram post Friday, spreading a message of gratitude.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LII, Brady had said he planned to spend his first weekend after the season in Costa Rica, enjoying warmer weather while attending a family wedding.

Brady's Instagram post came on the morning the Boston Herald published a story, citing sources, that Brady was seeking a contract similar to? Jimmy Garoppolo's and that he would skip organized team activities if he didn't get it.

The Herald later took the story down from its website.