How Tom Brady Stays Super Bowl Ready

New England Patriots star Tom Brady will attempt to win his fifth Super Bowl championship ring on Sunday.

But what is the secret to the quarterback's success? Brady told ABC News on Tuesday that for an athlete, their body is the biggest asset.

"If your body breaks down then you can't perform and you have no job, so I've tried to learn the right ways to take care of [my] body," Brady said.

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen have a private chef, Allen Campbell, who prepares healthy meals based on a restricted diet, but that's not all.

Here's a list of the 39-year-old athlete's strict lifestyle regime.

Diet According to Allen Campbell, Brady's meals include vegetables, whole grains, fish and lean meats, such as certain cuts of steak and duck. All the meat is organic. The player doesn't touch sugar, dairy, white flour, and certain fruits and vegetables.

Sleep Brady told ABC News in May 2016 that he is in bed by 8:30 p.m. and up at 5:30 a.m.

“Because my career is so important, I think I make a lot of, I wouldn’t call them sacrifices, but just concessions for my job," Brady said. "I love what I do and I want to do it for a long time."

Exercise In a Jan. 2 interview with Men's Fitness, Brady said he maintains his tough workout regimen even in the off-season.

"I don’t think that being a quarterback means that you go in and see how much weight you can lift all the time," Brady said. "I would say that was very different when I was younger. Because when I was younger, I would go in there and I would squat, I would bench, and then I would be sore all the time. So much of what I do now is maintaining my strength, maintaining my conditioning, but also keeping my muscles I would say soft and pliable...it’s been a lot of fun to commit in the off-season to the same things I’m doing in the season, in order to maintain a high level of play."

ABC News' Michael Rothman contributed to this report.