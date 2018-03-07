Tom Brady taught kids lesson based on Super Bowl loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said the team's loss in Super Bowl LII provided a springboard to teach his children a valuable lesson.

As part of a preview clip from the final episode of the "Tom vs. Time" docuseries released to ABC's "Good Morning America," Brady said, "That was the first time that I'd seen my kids really react in that way."

"You know, Benny was crying, Vivi was crying and they were sad for me and sad for the Patriots," he said. "But I just said to them, 'Look, you guys, this is a great lesson. We don't always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want.'"

Brady, the league's Most Valuable Player, passed for 505 yards in 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The final episode of the six-part "Tom vs. Time" docuseries will be released on Monday. Brady is scheduled to be a guest on "Good Morning America" on Monday.